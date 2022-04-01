Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

James Roby became only the fifth St Helens player to total 500 appearances for the club

Betfred Super League Leeds 0 St Helens (8) 26 Tries: Makinson 2, Hurrell, Dodd, Lomax Goals: Percival 3

Super League champions St Helens put their shock first defeat of the season at new boys Toulouse behind them as they ran in five tries to win in some style at Leeds.

The Rhinos have now lost all five games at Headingley this season - their worst start to a campaign since 1898.

Leeds put in a game effort, as they limited Saints to two first-half tries from Konrad Hurrell and Tommy Makinson.

But Makinson, Lewis Dodd and Jonny Lomax added three more.

In their first Super League game since losing their 100% record at French newcomers Toulouse, Saints' 10th straight win over Leeds took them back above Wigan to the top of the table.

The Rhinos, still under the caretaker charge of club legend Jamie Jones-Buchanan while they look for a new head coach, have now won just once in seven games this season.

More to follow.

Leeds: Walker; Handley, Broadbent, Briscoe, Tindall; Austin, Sutcliffe; Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Bentley, Martin, Smith.

Interchanges: O'Connor, Gannon, Donaldson, Mustapha.

St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Hurrell, Percival, Bennison; Lomax, Dodd; Pa'asi, Roby, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Batchelor, Sironen, Knowles.

Interchanges: Lussick, Wingfield, Norman, Royle.

Referee: James Child