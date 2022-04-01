James Roby became only the fifth St Helens player to total 500 appearances for the club

Betfred Super League Leeds 0 St Helens (8) 26 Tries: Makinson 2, Hurrell, Dodd, Lomax Goals: Percival 3

Super League champions St Helens put their shock first defeat of the season at new boys Toulouse behind them as they ran in five tries to win in some style at Leeds.

The Rhinos have now lost all five games at Headingley this season - their worst start to a campaign since 1898.

Leeds put in a game effort, as they limited Saints to two first-half tries from Konrad Hurrell and Tommy Makinson.

But Makinson, Lewis Dodd and Jonny Lomax added three more.

In their first Super League game since losing their 100% record at French newcomers Toulouse, Saints' 10th straight win over Leeds took them back above Wigan to the top of the table.

The Rhinos, still under the caretaker charge of club legend Jamie Jones-Buchanan while they look for a new head coach, have now won just once in seven games this season.

Saints twice cut Leeds open down the right inside the first 20 minutes, with tries for Leeds old boy Howell on his return to Headingley and England winger Makinson.

But Makinson twice failed with conversion attempts from the right touch-line - and that kept Leeds in it a half-time.

They would have got even closer if three attempts at interception tries from Ash Handley had come off, but he just failed to safely pouch the loose ball twice and, in between, when he did manage to gallop to the other end to touch down, he was brought back by referee James Child for a knock-on by Jack Broadbent.

Makinson then showed how it should be done when he did manage to go almost the full length for his second try after the break.

That was closely followed by a try from Dodd, before fellow half-back Lomax went over for try number five.

With all three second-half kicks going over for Mark Percival, that stretched Saints out to a slightly flattering winning margin as Leeds failed to avoid the ignominy of being 'nilled' at home.

Although his team-mate Lomax won the man of the match award, 36-year-old Saints skipper James Roby had another great game to mark his 500th appearance for the club, following in the footsteps of William Briers, Kel Coslett, Billy Benyon and Eric Chisnall.

Leeds: Walker; Handley, Broadbent, Briscoe, Tindall; Austin, Sutcliffe; Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Bentley, Martin, Smith.

Interchanges: O'Connor, Gannon, Donaldson, Mustapha.

St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Hurrell, Percival, Bennison; Lomax, Dodd; Pa'asi, Roby, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Batchelor, Sironen, Knowles.

Interchanges: Lussick, Wingfield, Norman, Royle.

Referee: James Child