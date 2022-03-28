Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet says he is "not expecting too much" as Bevan French makes his long-awaited return from injury.

Full-back French, 26, has been named in the Wigan squad for Thursday's Super League game at home to Hull FC.

The Australian has not played since May 2021 due to a hamstring injury.

"Bevan will play," confirmed Peet. "He's an exciting and unpredictable player but we won't be expecting too much from him this week."

French has scored 26 tries in 34 appearances for Wigan since his move from Australian NRL side Parramatta Eels in 2019.

Following his injury last summer, he returned to Australia for rehabilitation and to care for his mother, who passed away in January.

But Peet said he was now fit and ready to resume his Super League career.

"He's shown glimpses that he's ready to come and compete," Peet added. "He's back amongst the lads and enjoying training.

"Bevan is working hard. This week, I'll just be happy to see him out there and competing hard."

Centre Iain Thornley also returns to the squad for the first time since injuring his ankle in the 24-10 win at Hull KR in the opening game of the season last month.