Daryl Powell is in his first season in charge of Warrington having left Castleford at the end of the 2021 season

Warrington boss Daryl Powell says none of his squad are currently performing well in a scathing assessment following their Challenge Cup sixth-round defeat by Wakefield.

Sunday's loss was the second at home to Trinity in the space of eight days.

The Wire, who had led 12-0 against Wakefield before losing 16-12, have now lost four games back to back.

"At the minute I don't think there're many teams who fear playing against us," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"We've just been beaten twice by Wakefield at home. We've been beaten by Catalans at home. It's ridiculous. It's clearly not good enough.

"I've asked them the question. How many players are playing consistently well? That's none, being absolutely honest."

Since Powell's arrival at the club from Castleford for the start of this season, he has led them to three wins from seven matches in all competitions.

His side are currently sixth in Super League, with three wins.

Powell continued: "If we get something wrong and give a penalty away, for example, we are under so much pressure. We cannot keep a team out on our own try-line.

"Mentally you've got to be in a place where you can do what you need to do in a tough arena. [But] it is a tough arena. Get over it and get on with it.

"The players have to be able to trust each other implicitly on a rugby field and I don't think we've got that at the moment.

"I don't think at any point from round one we've handled being put under pressure. We have to have player accountability and they've got to fix themselves up in their heads."