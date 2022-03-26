Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St Helens beat Catalans Dragons 28-8 when the sides met on the opening weekend of the Super League season in February

Holders St Helens will face Catalans Dragons - who they beat in last season's Super League Grand Final - in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Saints beat second-tier Whitehaven in round six while Dragons overcame Feathersone Rovers.

Barrow Raiders - the last non-Super League side left in the draw - could host Hull FC if they beat Huddersfield.

Warrington or Wakefield will host Wigan while Hull Kingston Rovers will face Castleford after the Tigers beat Leeds.

Ties will be played on the weekend of April 8-10.