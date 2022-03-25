Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Courtney Winfield-Hill has been in fine form for Leeds Rhinos

England have called up former cricketer Courtney Winfield-Hill and ex-goalkeeper Caroline Collie to their Women's Rugby League World Cup squad.

Leeds Rhinos half-back Winfield-Hill, 35, played cricket for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash as well as Queensland before moving to England in 2018.

She married England cricketer Lauren Winfield in 2020 and qualifies for England under the residency rule.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea goalkeeper Collie, 35, has also been selected.

Collie becomes the first player from the Women's Super League South - which was launched in 2021 - to be selected for the England performance squad after an impressive debut season with Bedford Tigers.

"We watched Caroline on several occasions and she really impressed with her speed and agility," head coach Craig Richards said.

"She's a big running threat and has the ability and confidence to score tries from anywhere on the field, while her frame also makes her a handful in general play for defenders."

Richards said the inclusion of Australia-born Winfield-Hill owed to "a lot of work behind the scenes".

"Courtney has consistently proven herself as one of the leading players in the Betfred Women's Super League and has been pivotal to Leeds Rhinos' success," he added.

"She gives us another impressive option in the halves as we prepare, and will create even more competition for places as we head into the mid-season international with France and the Rugby League World Cup on home soil this autumn."

England, who are set to play France in a mid-season Test at Warrington on 18 June begin their World Cup campaign against Brazil at Headingley on 1 November.

England squad in full

Dannielle Anderson (Leeds Rhinos), Savannah Andrade (York City Knights), Caitlin Beevers (Leeds Rhinos), Keara Bennett (Leeds Rhinos), Leah Burke (St Helens), Caroline Collie (Bedford Tigers), Chantelle Crowl (St Helens), Jodie Cunningham (St Helens), Hollie Dodd (York City Knights), Kelsey Gentles (York City Knights), Fran Goldthorp (Leeds Rhinos), Rebecca Greenfield (Wigan Warriors), Amy Hardcastle (St Helens), Shona Hoyle (Huddersfield Giants), Amy Johnson (Leeds Rhinos), Tara Jones (St Helens), Chloe Kerrigan (Leeds Rhinos), Emma Lumley (Leeds Rhinos), Vicky Molyneux (Wigan Warriors), Carrie Roberts (St Helens), Georgia Roche (Leeds Rhinos), Emily Rudge (St Helens), Tara Stanley (York City Knights), Beth Stott (St Helens), Rachel Thompson (Wigan Warriors), Paige Travis (St Helens), Vicky Whitfield (St Helens), Naomi Williams (St Helens), Georgia Wilson (Wigan Warriors), Courtney Winfield-Hill (Leeds Rhinos), Olivia Wood (York City Knights), Rachael Woosey (St Helens).