Matty Turton (left) and Chris Chard will be part of the Cornwall squad that travels to North Wales Crusaders for the club's debut on 2 April

Cornwall RLFC have signed Cornish-based duo Matty Turton and Chris Chard ahead of their debut season in League One.

The pair both impressed during open trials for the newly-formed club, who play their first game on 2 April.

Leigh-born half-back Turton, 20, moved to Cornwall last year and played for the Duchy in their County Origin match win over Devon.

Utility back Chard, 28, was born in Truro and has played rugby league for the Army's Infantry side.