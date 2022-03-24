Jermaine McGillvary has consistently been one of the best wingers in Super League for Huddersfield

Betfred Challenge Cup: Barrow v Huddersfield Venue: Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium Date: Sunday, 27 March Kick-off: 16:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC Sport app and website, audio commentary on BBC local radio

By his own admission, England and Great Britain international Jermaine McGillvary did not even know where Cumbria was when he agreed to join Barrow on loan in 2010.

The then-21-year-old winger had already spent time at nearby Batley, but this was the unknown.

Still "learning the game" after rediscovering the sport again in his late teens, McGillvary was a raw talent.

His spell at Craven Park would be the making of a player who has gone on to make 350 career appearances, scoring 238 tries, and play in a World Cup final for his country, and he will return to the north-west on Sunday as his Huddersfield side face Barrow in the Challenge Cup sixth round.

"It was building my foundations," McGillvary, now 33 and a seasoned international, told BBC Sport.

"It was a big learning curve, but I don't feel I would be the player I am today or where I'm at today, if it wasn't for the spells at Batley and Barrow."

It was a culture shock, a five-hour round trip to play 'real' rugby league away from the bubble of under-20s and reserve grade, in front of passionate crowds for points that meant something.

"It's people's livelihoods and the result matters," McGillvary added. "You're in the men's league.

"People say to me: 'What's the Championship like?' - it's as physical as Super League, probably not as fast because every player is full-time, but physicality wise it's tough.

"These guys are big, strong men."

There were several highlights during the 2010 season for Barrow under Steve McCormack's coaching as they finished fourth, although none were quite as impressive as the Challenge Cup win over Super League side Castleford.

With half-back Jamie Rooney guiding the team around the pitch, and the likes of Gary Broadbent, Ned Catic and Zeb Luisi outlining their higher-league quality, the Tigers were outclassed by their Championship opponents on home turf.

"We had some massive results," McGillvary recalls. "We beat Cas in the Challenge Cup, beat Batley at home in the league and I got a hat-trick in that game, then we went to Knowsley Road to play St Helens in the next round and we only lost 32-12.

"The win at Cas is probably in my top three favourite games in rugby league.

"It was crazy, I had to beg Huddersfield to let me play because they said if they got the next round and had injuries they would need me to play. So I said to [coach] Nathan Brown: 'Please let me play in this game!'

"I just had a feeling we could do it, because we were doing so well. It was good, nothing but good memories."

Barrow a team 'to be respected'

In the 12 years since Huddersfield-born McGillvary stepped out at Barrow, he has enjoyed a superb career as one of the most prolific wingers in Super League - currently seventh on the all-time try-scorers list.

On Sunday it is McGillvary and his Huddersfield side who are the overwhelming favourites but, having done their video analysis on Barrow, there will be no taking them lightly.

They remain unbeaten in 2022, with four wins from five in the Championship, with only a draw against London Broncos last time out spoiling their 100% record.

In particular, two mavericks stand out within a tough side put together by hometown head coach Paul Crarey - Hakim Miloudi and Jarrod Sammut.

"Miloudi's one of the strongest players in rugby league," McGillvary said.

"He's taking carries and pinballing off everybody, can whip a 40-metre pass, it seems like he can do what he wants.

"I've played against him before, he's a top player and a guy who can play Super League easily. He probably hasn't settled somewhere in the past.

"Jarrod too, he's a top player and I've played against him in the past. They're a team to be respected, they're a top team and can play."

McGillvary speaks with a genuine warmth about his time at Barrow, whether it is the reception from fans, former team-mates such as Liam Harrison and Catic, or coach McCormack.

The reception he receives on Sunday could well depend on the result, but fans with longer memories will no doubt celebrate the return of a player who made a huge impression during his short, but sweet, time at Craven Park.

"Hopefully they pack it out," he continued. "They're a group of fans who get behind their team, win, lose or draw.

"It was a top place. It's a nice old-fashioned stadium, where the fans are right on top of you.

"I've got so many good memories of Barrow, the impact we made and what it made on me was far beyond the 11 games I played there."