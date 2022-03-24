Betfred Challenge Cup: Whitehaven v St Helens Venue: LEL Arena Date: Saturday, 26 March Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio

Whitehaven are hoping for a bumper crowd down at the old 'Rec for the visit of double winners St Helens in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup.

Championship side Haven, who also have a possible route to Wembley in the 1895 Cup, drew the Super League giants after beating York in the fifth round.

It is hoped the visit of such a heavyweight will generate extra interest at the turnstiles on Saturday.

"They're the best team right now," Haven boss Jonty Gorley said.

"I can't remember the last time the Rec had a big four or five thousand crowd, it's a few years now and it's about 20 years since St Helens came here.

"It's something the area has missed for years. There's such a good buzz in the area when teams like this, you're watching decent teams every week and it gives kids something to aspire to when they see local lads playing against the best in the world.

"Hopefully with the best team in the country coming to the county we'll get up to that 5,000 mark and make it a good atmosphere for the lads."

Old faces return

Kyle Amor has been part of St Helens' last three Super League triumphs, although did not play in the 2021 final

While trips to the west coast of Cumbria are rare for Super League teams these days, Barrow-born Morgan Knowles and Hensingham's Kyle Amor know all about the area.

Amor, 34, in particular is no stranger to the 'Marras', having scored nine tries in 45 games for the club between 2009 and 2010 before his Super League move to Leeds.

He is also no stranger to Gorley, who coached him as part of a Cumbria select side during his formative years.

"I used to coach Kyle many moons ago," Gorley added.

"For Kyle's sake I hope he gets a game this week, it'd be nice for him to play down at the Rec.

"It's only a mile away from where he used to live and he had a couple of seasons down here before he went to the big time.

"So it'll be good to see Kyle. He's done very well for himself."

Family affair

Tommy Bishop was a star at St Helens, before helping Cronulla to a first Grand Final in 1973

Although he will not be there to see it, one man whose interest in this fixture will be extremely keen is Tommy Bishop.

The former Great Britain, St Helens and Barrow half-back was a major hit in Australia when he joined the Cronulla Sharks in the early 1970s, in tandem with fearsome ex-Saints prop Cliff Watson.

Bishop now lives in Queensland, but his grandson Alex is part of the Haven squad looking to shock his hometown club.

"I spoke to him earlier in the week, and he's pretty happy and excited," Alex Bishop added.

"When I was a kid he used to tell me his tales, but in the last few years I've been looking more into it [Tommy's career] and seeing what he had done.

"He left a pretty big footprint for his family before he moved over to Australia. He says Cumbria is the most beautiful part of the UK to live, apart from St Helens apparently."