Oliver Russell's grandad Jimmy played for Huddersfield, while his dad Richard was at Oldham, Wigan and Castleford

Half-back Oliver Russell has signed a new two-year contract with Huddersfield Giants, to expire at the end of the 2024 season.

The 23-year-old left the Wigan set-up to join the Giants academy, and also made his first-team debut in 2018.

He has since made 30 appearances in Claret and Gold, including all six games of the 2022 season so far.

"He's worked really hard and because of that he's now a confident, experienced player," head coach Ian Watson said.

"He's been absolutely exceptional for the team this year and his defence has been outstanding. His defence is a factor in him playing more games and being more confident because of that."

Russell added: "I'm learning a lot from Ian Watson, the staff and senior players and I feel like this is the environment I need to be in right now for my own development.

"I have family ties to this club and every time I run out as a Giant I'm proud to wear the shirt."