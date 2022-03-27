Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sebastine Ikahihifo muscled his way over for the third of Huddersfield's five tries

Betfred Challenge Cup Barrow (6) 16 Tries: Ritson 2, Stack Goals: Sammut 2 Huddersfield (18) 30 Tries: Yates, Leutele, Ikahihifo, Ashworth, I Senior Goals: Russell 5

Huddersfield Giants survived a real sixth-round battle with Championship side Barrow Raiders to book their place in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

First-half tries for Luke Yates, Ricky Leutele and Sebastine Ikahihifo earned the Giants an 18-6 interval lead.

Barrow got to within a converted score three times thanks to two tries from Tee Ritson and one for Jarrad Stack.

But Jack Ashworth got the Giants' fourth try before Oliver Russell's penalty and a late Innes Senior try.

Beating the last non-Super League side left in earned Huddersfield a home quarter-final with Hull in a fortnight's time.

Huddersfield have won the cup six times but the last time was 1953, two years before Barrow won the famous old trophy for the one and only time when they beat Workington in an-all Cumberland final at Wembley in 1955.

Tee Ritson ruffled some feathers with his two tries either side of half-time, the first of them an interception try which took him almost the full length of the field

But Barrow beat Huddersfield 38-16 the last time the two sides met in the Challenge Cup at Craven Park in 1989 - and there were times when they looked truly capable of a real upset.

Huddersfield looked on course for a comfortable passage into the last eight after early tries from Yates and Leutele, both concerted by Russell but then flying winger Ritson came up with a real game changer.

Close to his own line, he intercepted Ash Goulding's pass and was off away and uncatchable, running almost the entire length of the field to score.

Former Bradford Bulls, London Broncos, Leigh and Wigan half-back Jarrod Sammut added the first of the two conversions to make it 12-6 only for the bubble to be quickly burst when Barrow were caught on the hop by a refereeing call two minutes from half-time - and Ikahihifo crashed through weak tackling to score.

Russell added the extras to restore the 12-point cushion but, within four minutes of the restart, Barrow were back in business again when Ritson - last season's top League One try scorer - darted in at the right corner.

Sammut missed the kick before Ashworth's unconverted try stretched the Giants' lead to 22-10.

Jarrad Stack made it a contest again when he got Barrow's third try, Sammut improving to make it 22-16.

But Russell's penalty had already effectively closed the door before the controversial Senior try which closed the scoring in the final minute.

Huddersfield appeared to get away with a ball steal in the tackle, but man of the match Russell appropriately had the final word as his fifth kick of the afternoon confirmed that safe but far from smooth passage to the last eight.

Barrow: Brooks; B Carter, Crellin, Cresswell, Emslie; Forster, Gillam; Hopkins, Iaria, Johnston, Kelly, Miloudi, Morrow.

Interchanges: Mossop, Ritson, Sammut, Stack, Terrill, S. Toal, Wheeler, Wood.

Huddersfield: McGillvary; Leutele, Golding, Lolohea, Levi; Lawrence, Yates; English, Greenwood, Trout, Ikahihifo, O'Brien, Wilson.

Interchanges: Cudjoe, L Senior, Russell, I Senior, Mason, Ashworth, Hewitt, Roby.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.