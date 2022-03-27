Challenge Cup: Wakefield Trinity fight back to overcome Warrington Wolves
|Betfred Challenge Cup
|Warrington (12) 12
|Tries: Wrench, Thewlis Goals: Widdop 2
|Wakefield (6) 16
|Tries: Murphy, Lyne, Hall Goals: Lino 2
Wakefield reached the Challenge Cup quarter-finals by coming from behind to edge out Warrington in a tense clash.
Trinity trailed after early tries by Connor Wrench and Josh Thewlis put Warrington 12-0 up.
But Lewis Murphy replied and Reece Lyne and Corey Hall went over in the second half to seal Trinity's first Challenge Cup win at Warrington since 1963.
Wakefield's sets up a home tie against Wigan in the quarter-finals in a fortnight's time.
More to follow.
Warrington: Thewlis; Charnley, Mata'utia, King, Wrench; Widdop, Williams; Mulhern, Walker, Cooper, Currie, Robson, Holmes.
Interchanges: Philbin, D Clark, Davis, Magoulias.
Wakefield: Jowitt; Kay, Lyne, Hall, Murphy; Miller, Lino; Arona, Hood, Tanginoa, Ashurst, Pitts, Crowther.
Interchanges: Battye, Whitbread, Batchelor, Aydin.
Referee: Jack Smith (RFL).