Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Corey Hall grabbed the decisive try as Wakefield edged out Warrington

Betfred Challenge Cup Warrington (12) 12 Tries: Wrench, Thewlis Goals: Widdop 2 Wakefield (6) 16 Tries: Murphy, Lyne, Hall Goals: Lino 2

Wakefield reached the Challenge Cup quarter-finals by coming from behind to edge out Warrington in a tense clash.

Trinity trailed after early tries by Connor Wrench and Josh Thewlis put Warrington 12-0 up.

But Lewis Murphy replied and Reece Lyne and Corey Hall went over in the second half to seal Trinity's first Challenge Cup win at Warrington since 1963.

Wakefield's sets up a home tie against Wigan in the quarter-finals in a fortnight's time.

More to follow.

Warrington: Thewlis; Charnley, Mata'utia, King, Wrench; Widdop, Williams; Mulhern, Walker, Cooper, Currie, Robson, Holmes.

Interchanges: Philbin, D Clark, Davis, Magoulias.

Wakefield: Jowitt; Kay, Lyne, Hall, Murphy; Miller, Lino; Arona, Hood, Tanginoa, Ashurst, Pitts, Crowther.

Interchanges: Battye, Whitbread, Batchelor, Aydin.

Referee: Jack Smith (RFL).