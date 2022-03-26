Fouad Yaha has scored four tries for Catalans in Super League so far this season

Betfred Challenge Cup Catalans (8) 27 Tries: Yaha 2, Kasiano, May, Davies Goals: Tomkins 3 Drop-goals: Tomkins Featherstone (10) 14 Tries: Pickersgill, Leilua 2 Goals: Hall

Super League side Catalans Dragons survived a major scare to see off Featherstone Rovers to book their place in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Tries from Brandon Pickersgill and Joey Leilua put the Championship leaders 10-0 up inside seven minutes.

A double from Fouad Yaha reduced the gap before half-time only for Leilua to put Rovers back in charge.

But tries from Sam Kasiano, Tyrone May and Tom Davies finally broke Rovers' resistance as Dragons avoided an upset.

Although promotion back to the top flight is clearly the priority for Brian McDermott's side, Rovers started superbly in the sunshine in southern France as they chased a first-ever win over Catalans.

After Pickersgill capitalised on great field position to score after only two minutes, some terrific work from Craig Hall moments later left the Dragons stunned as his steal and cross-field kick bounced kindly for Leilua to go over.

Catalans, with five wins in a row since losing their opening Super League game against St Helens, struggled in the face of Rovers' energy and resolute defence but eventually found a way through when top try-scorer Yaha dotted down in the corner to get the home side on the board.

Yaha's strength then took him through for his second to cut the gap to two points at the break.

Despite going into the sheds with the momentum, Catalans were immediately on the back foot in the second half as Leilua wasn't held by Sam Tomkins and the Samoan centre ran in to score the 100th try of his career to put Rovers 14-8 up.

Moments later Davies missed an interception chance for an immediate reply but it was not long before Catalans were back in it as Kasiano rumbled over from a couple of metres with Tomkins adding the conversion to tie the scores.

That signalled Les Dracs to shift through the gears as Featherstone tired, allowing May to grab his first try for the club as he went under the posts to put them in front for the first time before May set up Davies to give them some much-needed breathing space inside the last 10 minutes.

Tomkins' late drop-goal made absolutely sure of the result as Catalans breathed a big sigh of relief as they chase a first Challenge Cup success since 2018.

Catalans: Tomkins, Davies, Romano, Laguerre, Yaha, May, Drinkwater, Dudson, Da Costa, Napa, Chan, Jullien, Garcia

Interchanges: McMeeken, Goudemand, Rougé, Kasiano

Featherstone: Pickersgill, Briscoe, Leilua, Hall, Gale, Smith, Jacks, Cooper, Wildie, Lockwood, Ferres, Hardcastle, Moors

Interchanges: Bussey, Davies, Field, Cuthbertson

Referee: A. Moore.