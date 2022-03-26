Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Frankie Halton scored the Robins' opening try

Betfred Challenge Cup Hull KR (18) 24 Tries: Halton, Lewis, Parcell, Storton Goals: Abdull, Dagger 3 Leigh (2) 18 Tries: Brand, Jones, Mellor Goals: Reynolds, Inu

Hull KR survived a late scare against Leigh Centurions to reach the last eight of the Challenge Cup.

The Championship side led through Ben Reynolds' penalty, but tries by Frankie Halton, Mikey Lewis and Matt Parcell seemed to put the Robins in control.

Matty Storton then added a fourth try to make it 24-2 in the second half.

Keanan Brand, Jacob Jones and Joe Mellor all went over for Leigh to threaten a comeback but Hull KR hung on for victory.

Leigh started strongly, edging in front when Reynolds kicked a 13th-minute penalty and that lead stood until Lewis offloaded for second-rower Halton to break the tackle and cross the line.

Rovers quickly increased their advantage as Lewis began and finished the move that led to their second try and Parcell forced his way over from dummy half to make it 18-2 at the interval.

Parcell set up Storton to crash over before Brand gave the Centurions a glimmer of hope, pouncing on a grubber-kick to score.

The Robins looked sluggish in the closing stages but, although Edwin Ipape set up Jones and Mellor then narrowed the deficit to six points, Leigh ran out of time.

Hull KR: Dagger, Keinhorst, Wood, Kenny-Dowall, Crooks, Lewis, Abdull, Garratt, Parcell, King, Halton, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: Storton, Sims, Milnes, Maher.

Leigh: Aekins, Brand, Chamberlain, MacDonald, Inu, Reynolds, Mellor, Sidlow, Smith, Amone, Wardle, Stone, Asiata.

Interchanges: Ipape, Nisbet, Hingano, Jones.

Referee: C. Kendall.