Andre Savelio was one of eight different Hull FC try scorers in Sheffield

Betfred Challenge Cup Sheffield (0) 12 Tries: Welham, Holmes Goals: Holmes 2 Hull FC (26) 58 Tries: Wynne 3, Connor 2, Swift, Savelio, Griffin, Tuimavave, Vulikijapani, Lane Goals: McNamara 7

Hull FC scored eleven tries to thrash Championship side Sheffield Eagles 12-58 and seal their place in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

The Black and Whites went over five times in the first half, with two from Connor Wynne, who powered home to complete his hat-trick after the break.

Jake Connor, who scored the first try after two minutes, was among those to add gloss to the win late on.

Former Hull KR man Kris Welham grabbed one of Eagles' two consolation tries.

Hull's sharp attack raced into the the lead when full-back Connor lunged through after a last-ditch tackle to thwart Ben McNamara on the try-line.

Moments later, Adam Swift enjoyed the freedom of the Olympic Legacy Stadium after being released by lock Josh Griffin, as he sprinted for home to put the visitors into double figures.

Sheffield started to grow in confidence, with scrum-half Anthony Thackeray key to their build-up play, and his team-mate Matty Chrimes looked like he was about to score before Wynne made a brilliant late challenge.

Wynne then showed his effectiveness at the other end by scoring twice - first planting the ball down after a neat, flicked Carlos Tuimavave lay-off - before calmly stepping inside to finish off a slick move after Andre Savelio broke through the Eagles line.

That brace came either side of Savelio scoring from a one-on-one five metres from the line, with Griffin, Tuimawave, and Connor building Hull an emphatic 44-0 lead in the second-half.

Welham restored some pride for the hosts as he powered home on the right, with Tom Holmes converting both that try and one of his own shortly afterwards, before Vujikijapani had the final say.

Sheffield: Laulu-Togaga'e, R Johnson, Welham, Oakes, Chrimes, Holmes, Thackeray, Douglas, Halafihi, Dickinson, L Johnson, Bower, Hodgson.

Interchanges: Wood, Broadbent, Reilly, Wallis.

Hull FC: Connor, Swift, Tuimavave, Griffin, Wynne, McNamara, Lovodua, Sao, Houghton, Satae, Savelio, Ma'u, Lane.

Interchanges: Bowden, Brown, Johnstone, Vulikijapani.

Referee: J. Child.