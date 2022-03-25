Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wigan Warriors last faced Salford Red Devils in the Challenge Cup at the semi-final stage in 2017 - a match they also won

Betfred Challenge Cup Wigan (14) 20 Tries: Byrne, Marshall, Bateman Goals: Hardaker 4 Salford (0) 0

Wigan Warriors sealed their place in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals as they eased past Salford Red Devils.

Liam Byrne and Liam Marshall's tries within the first 20 minutes left Wigan comfortably ahead by the break.

John Bateman sent the hosts further ahead in the second half as Wigan continued their dominance.

Salford, finalists in 2020, rarely threatened Wigan as they were kept scoreless on a night for them to forget at the DW Stadium.

Salford came into the tie off the back of beating Leeds in Super League on 18 March in a match where they were forced to come from behind.

In that game they overcame the Rhinos' slender two-point half-time lead at the break, but Byrne and Marshall's scores, in addition to Zak Hardaker's kicking, left them 14 points down at the interval.

The visitors lost James Greenwood before the break after he went down awkwardly following a tackle from Tommy Leuluai, which was put on report.

Wigan picked up where they left off after the break thanks to Bateman's try and the hosts thought they had further extended their lead soon after.

Sam Powell saw his effort ruled out by video referee Chris Kendall, however, sparing Salford on a night where they were well off the pace.

Wigan: Field, Hardaker, Pearce-Paul, Bibby, Marshall, Cust, Leuluai, Smithies, Powell, Byrne, Farrell, Bateman, Isa.

Interchanges: Mago, Partington, Havard, Shorrocks.

Salford: Brierley, Williams, Cross, Lafai, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Ormondroyd, Ackers, Wells, Lannon, Greenwood, Taylor.

Interchanges: Vuniyayawa, Atkin, Johnson, Gerrard.

Referee: R. Hicks.