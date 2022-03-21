Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Will Pryce is the son of former Great Britain playmaker Leon Pryce

Huddersfield's teenage half-back Will Pryce faces a minimum eight-game ban for a dangerous throw in Sunday's Super League defeat by Hull FC.

The 19-year-old will face an independent tribunal following the tackle on Hull's Connor Wynne, for which he was given a red card.

Pryce was given a Grade F penalty notice, the highest grading, that carries an eight-game plus tariff.

He could miss just under a third of the season with the potential suspension.

All cases graded D or above must go before a tribunal hearing, where behaviour, disciplinary record and character are among the factors taken into account, as is the incident itself and any further issues such as injury.

Elsewhere, Catalans Dragons half-back Mitchell Pearce has been given a two-game ban after a Grade C dangerous throw in Friday's win over Hull KR.

Castleford's Brad Martin, who was sent off against Wigan for a high tackle on Willie Isa on Thursday, has also been banned for two matches for that incident after a Grade C citing.

Zane Tetevano will miss two games for Leeds after he was deemed to have committed a high tackle on Ken Sio in their loss at Salford on Friday.

Warrington captain Jack Hughes has a one-game Grade A penalty notice for a late hit on the passer in Saturday's loss to Wakefield.