Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Paul Marcon's late try consigned St Helens to defeat in Toulouse

Betfred Super League Toulouse (12) 22 Tries: Russell, Peyroud, Hankinson, Marcon Goals: Hankinson 3 St Helens (14) 20 Tries: Makinson, Simm, Welsby, Norman Goals: Dodd 2

Paul Marcon's dramatic late try stunned reigning champions St Helens and gave newcomers Toulouse their first ever Super League victory.

The France winger touched down three minutes from time to snatch the win.

Saints conceded in the opening seconds of the game before fighting back to lead 18-12.

But Chris Hankinson's converted try and Marcon's late effort saw the bottom side over the line and gave the league leaders their first defeat this season.

More to follow.

Toulouse: Ashall-Bott, Russell, Hankinson, Armitage, Marcon, Gigot, Albert, Bretherton, Marion, Sangare, Dixon, Peyroux, Puech

Interchanges: Pelissier, Hansen, Garbutt, Paulo

St Helens: Welsby, Simm, Hurrell, Percival, Makinson, Lomax, Dodd, Lees, Lussick, Paasi, Sironen, Knowles, McCarthy-Scarsbrook

Interchanges: Roby, Amor, Wingfield, Norman

Referee: James Child