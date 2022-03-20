Mitieli Vulikijapani's try set up Hull's fifth win in their last six meetings with Huddersfield

Betfred Super League Hull FC (6) 14 Tries: Vulikijapani, Savelio Goals: McNamara 3 Huddersfield (0) 6 Tries: McQueen Goals: Tui

Mitieli Vulikijapani and Andre Savelio scored tries as Hull FC beat 12-man Huddersfield 14-6 at the MKM Stadium.

Vulikijapani chased down Jake Connor's grubber kick to touch down and Ben McNamara slotted the goal as Hull took a deserved 6-0 half-time lead.

McNamara's penalty stretched the lead before Savelio added Hull's second try.

The Giants were reduced to 12 when Will Pryce was red carded for a dangerous tackle on Connor Wynne, but replied through Chris McQueen's late score.

Hull were good value for their fourth victory of the season which put them level on points with fourth-placed Huddersfield, who arrived with four wins out of five but struggled to break down the home defence.

Connor, the architect of Hull's 31-8 rout of Leeds last time out, quickly found his rhythm, spotting space behind the Giants defence to send a kick through for winger Vulikijapani to score and cap a dominant Hull opening.

Chris Hill was held up as he crashed over the line seeking a reply for Huddersfield, but the hosts continued to apply pressure and Josh Griffin, a try short of 500 Super League points, was also denied after Adam Swift's break.

With Hull spurning chances, the Giants began to gain more territory as the half drew to a close, but Savelio stopped Joe Greenwood from touching down.

Hull survived three back-to-back sets early in the second half, but after McNamara's boot made it 8-0, standout performer Savelio added a decisive and richly-deserved score when Tuimoala Lolohea failed to deal with Joe Lovodua's grubber.

Things got worse for the Giants when Pryce was punished for tipping Wynne on his neck in a tackle with 16 minutes left, although the visitors at least avoided a shutout when McQueen powered over six minutes later.

Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson told BBC Radio Humberside:

"I'm very pleased with the effort. Defensively I thought we were excellent and we had to be because offensively we weren't at our best.

"We tried to score too much too early. There were a couple of times we had half-chances and probably pushed it a little too far.

"Our attention to detail was a little bit off today, but our willingness to defend was outstanding and I'll take those wins every day of the week."

Huddersfield Giants head coach Ian Watson told BBC Radio Leeds:

"I thought the effort was outstanding and the lads fought really hard for each other. Our attack wasn't clinical enough, especially in the first half.

"The second half, we made some little breaks and dented the line, but it just didn't seem to be happening for us.

"(Will) Pryce is devastated in the dressing room - he knows he's messed up. What he's got to do now is lick his wounds and see what consequences come on the back of those actions and he's just got to learn from them.

"He's a good enough kid to understand and learn. You go through some bits of adversity as you go through your career and this is one that Will's going to have to face now."

Hull FC: Connor, Swift, Vulikijapani, Griffin, Wynne, McNamara, Lovodua, Sao, Houghton, Satae, Savelio, Ma'u, Brown.

Interchanges: Bowden, Johnstone, Lane, Fash.

Huddersfield: Lolohea, Senior, Leutele, Cudjoe, McGillvary, Pryce, Russell, Yates, Roberts, McQueen, Hill, Levi, Trout.

Interchanges: Golding, English, Greenwood, Wilson.

Referee: Liam Moore