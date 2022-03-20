Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mitieli Vulikijapani's try set up Hull's fifth win in their last six meetings with Huddersfield

Betfred Super League Hull FC (6) 14 Tries: Vulikijapani, Savelio Goals: McNamara 3 Huddersfield (0) 6 Tries: McQueen Goals: Tui

Mitieli Vulikijapani and Andre Savelio scored tries as Hull FC beat 12-man Huddersfield 14-6 at the MKM Stadium.

Vulikijapani chased down Jake Connor's grubber kick to touch down and Ben McNamara slotted the goal as Hull took a deserved 6-0 half-time lead.

McNamara's penalty stretched the lead before Savelio added Hull's second try.

The Giants were reduced to 12 when Will Price was red carded for a dangerous tackle on Connor Wynne, but replied through Chris McQueen's late score.

Hull were good value for their fourth victory of the season which put them level on points with fourth-placed Huddersfield, who arrived with four wins out of five but struggled to break down the home defence.

Connor, the architect of Hull's 31-8 rout of Leeds last time out, quickly found his rhythm, spotting space behind the Giants defence to send a kick through for winger Vulikijapani to score and cap a dominant Hull opening.

Chris Hill was held up as he crashed over the line seeking a reply for Huddersfield, but the hosts continued to apply pressure and Josh Griffin, a try short of 500 Super League points, was also denied after Adam Swift's break.

With Hull spurning chances, the Giants began to gain more territory as the half drew to a close, but Savelio stopped Joe Greenwood from touching down.

Hull survived three back-to-back sets early in the second half, but after McNamara's boot made it 8-0, standout performer Savelio added a decisive and richly-deserved score when Tuimoala Lolohea failed to deal with Joe Lovodua's grubber.

Things got worse for the Giants when Price was punished for tipping Wynne on his neck in a tackle with 16 minutes left, although the visitors at least avoided a shutout when McQueen powered over six minutes later.

Hull FC: Connor, Swift, Vulikijapani, Griffin, Wynne, McNamara, Lovodua, Sao, Houghton, Satae, Savelio, Ma'u, Brown.

Interchanges: Bowden, Johnstone, Lane, Fash.

Huddersfield: Lolohea, Senior, Leutele, Cudjoe, McGillvary, Pryce, Russell, Yates, Roberts, McQueen, Hill, Levi, Trout.

Interchanges: Golding, English, Greenwood, Wilson.

Referee: Liam Moore