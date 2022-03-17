Wigan celebrate Liam Farrell's second try

Betfred Super League Wigan (10) 32 Tries: Hardaker, Farrell 2, Havard, Field Goals: Hardaker 6 Castleford (6) 22 Tries: Eden, Griffin, Trueman, Mamo Goals: O'Brien 3

Wigan did enough to overcome a dogged Castleford side who had Brad Martin sent off and lost Mahe Fonua to a game-changing sin-binning.

Fonua went for a late shot at the end of a first half in which Zak Hardaker and Liam Farrell tries gave Wigan the advantage, with Greg Eden replying.

Cas conceded two tries while a man down, to Ethan Havard and Jai Field, before Farrell stretched the lead.

Tries from George Griffin, Jake Trueman and Jake Mamo gave Cas late hope.

However, the dismissal of Martin for a high tackle on Willie Isa, about which there was no controversy, took the wind out of Castleford's sails and Wigan could finally relax.

Fonua's sin-binning has come in the midst of a crackdown by referees on tackles against players passing or kicking the ball, but replays seemed to suggest that the contact with Wigan's Field was in the act rather than after the ball had gone.

Wigan head coach Matt Peet wanted a response after the 28-0 defeat by Catalans last weekend and he got one, with an inspired Field tearing Castleford apart with his pace.

His solo score was the result of a mesmerising body swerve to take him through the cover, and he also teed up Farrell with a similar line-break.

Some slick work got Hardaker in out wide, and soft hands by forward Oli Partington opened up Cas for Havard to ghost through.

Castleford and coach Lee Radford have had to do it tough with Danny Richardson and Liam Watts out of contention and players operating in different positions, and their task was made more difficult by a bloody hand injury suffered by Cheyse Blair and Griffin having to go off.

His players' bid to drag themselves back into the contest deserved huge credit, with Trueman showing some sharp touches to get the dangerous Eden out wide.

Eden might have created three tries having split Wigan open with pace but messed up the final pass, yet Mamo rescued one such poor ball in the second half to score.

It is still just one win for the visitors, but there was much to be proud of for Radford.

Wigan head coach Matt Peet told BBC Radio Manchester:

"We had it sorted at one time and thought we were going to pull away. Credit to Castleford they started to move the ball, they moved Paul McShane and him and Joe Westerman took control of the game. We let them do it and there was a point I thought where it could be all on here.

"It's not an excuse it's a fact, but we had players who were banged up off the weekend, and with the travel we've not done much on the training field. But it's the same for both teams."

On the sin-binning:

"I'm over that now. I'll take the two points. It's unfortunate for Lee and Mahe, but we were good in the that period ourselves."

Castleford head coach Lee Radford:

"I'm not in a fantastic mood at the best of times after losses but the effort, spirit and commitment showed in that game was phenomenal.

"We saw it second half of last week for periods but ultimately we went down to 12 and after that we were on our haunches.

"It wasn't meant to be, but if I can get some troops back that are sat in the stands and we show the effort we are doing hopefully we can turn it around."

On the sin-binning:

"It's not the game of rugby league, it's not what I was brought up with and what I love.

"I don't know what it is. It's boxing without being able to throw a punch."

Wigan: Field; Hardaker, Pearce-Paul, Halsall, Marshall; Cust, Leuluai; Smithies, Powell, Byrne, Farrell, Bateman, Isa

Interchanges: Mago, Smith, Partington, Havard

Castleford: O'Brien; Olpherts, Mamo, Fonua, Eden; Trueman, McShane; Smith, Lawler, Griffin, Blair, Edwards, Westerman

Interchanges: Faraimo, Hepi, Matagi, Martin

Referee: Chris Kendall