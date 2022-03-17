Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Joe Cator's expression says it all as he faces another long-term lay-off after re-rupturing his Achilles

Back-rower Joe Cator will miss the rest of the Super League season for Hull FC after a re-rupture of the Achilles tendon which also prematurely ended his 2021 campaign, boss Brett Hodgson says.

The 23-year-old limped out of the win over Leeds at Headingley on 10 March - his first appearance since August 2021.

Cator, who joined from Leigh in 2020, has already undergone surgery.

"Unfortunately, it's worst case," Hodgson told BBC Radio Humberside.

"It's terrible news for Joe, and we're all devastated for him, but we'll make sure we pick him up and get him back.

"Whenever you're coming back from a substantial injury it's a pretty dark time and you feel pretty lonely but he's got a good support network from his family."

The recurrence of such a savage injury is particularly cruel for Cator given his career was on an upward trajectory following the move back to his home city from Leigh.

He began his career across at Hull KR in 2016, but it was his performances for Hull that pushed him into England Knights contention and also earned him the club's Young Player of the Year award in 2020.

