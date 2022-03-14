Challenge Cup: Holders St Helens at Championship side Whitehaven
From the section Rugby League
St Helens will begin their Challenge Cup defence with a trip to Cumbria to face Championship side Whitehaven.
Hull and Huddersfield also face trips to Championship opposition in Sheffield Eagles and Barrow respectively.
Catalans will welcome Championship leaders Featherstone while Hull KR will host the winners of Monday's fifth round tie between Bradford and Leigh.
In the three all Super League ties, Leeds host Castleford, Wigan play Salford and Warrington face Wakefield.
Whitehaven, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition lying 10th in the second tier, will welcome the holders and Super League champions to the LEL Arena for their last-16 tie.
All Super League sides, with the exception of Toulouse, have joined the competition at this stage, with matches set for the weekend of 25-27 March.
Two matches will be broadcast live on the BBC, while the Challenge Cup final will be held for the first time this year at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, 28 May.
Sixth round draw
Catalans Dragons v Featherstone Rovers
Whitehaven v St Helens
Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity
Hull KR v Bradford Bulls or Leigh Centurions
Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils
Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers
Sheffield Eagles v Hull FC
Barrow Raiders v Huddersfield Giants
The ties will take place on the weekend of 25-27 March
