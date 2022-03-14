Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St Helens will begin their Challenge Cup defence with a trip to Cumbria to face Championship side Whitehaven.

Hull and Huddersfield also face trips to Championship opposition in Sheffield Eagles and Barrow respectively.

Catalans will welcome Championship leaders Featherstone while Hull KR will host the winners of Monday's fifth round tie between Bradford and Leigh.

In the three all Super League ties, Leeds host Castleford, Wigan play Salford and Warrington face Wakefield.

Whitehaven, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition lying 10th in the second tier, will welcome the holders and Super League champions to the LEL Arena for their last-16 tie.

All Super League sides, with the exception of Toulouse, have joined the competition at this stage, with matches set for the weekend of 25-27 March.

Two matches will be broadcast live on the BBC, while the Challenge Cup final will be held for the first time this year at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, 28 May.

Sixth round draw

Catalans Dragons v Featherstone Rovers

Whitehaven v St Helens

Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity

Hull KR v Bradford Bulls or Leigh Centurions

Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Sheffield Eagles v Hull FC

Barrow Raiders v Huddersfield Giants

The ties will take place on the weekend of 25-27 March