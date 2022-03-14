Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Dec O'Donnell was impressive for Workington, but Barrow were the winners at Craven Park

Challenge Cup sixth-round draw Venue: Elland Road, Leeds Date: Monday, 14 March Time: 18:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Sport and iPlayer from BBC Look North

Barrow and Whitehaven made it a Cumbrian double in the Challenge Cup fifth round, after wins over Workington Town and York respectively on Sunday.

In front of the BBC cameras, unbeaten Barrow kept up their 100% start to the 2022 season with a dominant second-half display over a winless Town side.

Haven beat York 38-12, with the bulk of their work done in a 28-0 first-half demolition of James Ford's Knights.

Championship leaders Featherstone were too good for Batley, winning 54-20.

On Saturday, North Wales and Sheffield shared 80 points, with the place in the next round going to the Eagles who scored 50 with four tries from Matty Chrimes.

Bradford face Leigh in the last of the ties on Monday (19:45 GMT).

The draw for round six, when 11 Super League clubs enter the competition, takes place on Monday, 14 March at 18:45 GMT on BBC Look North, the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Two of the ties will be shown on BBC network television over the weekend 26-27 March.

The lower division clubs who reach the sixth round of the Challenge Cup also earn a spot in the 1895 Cup, the final of which precedes the men's final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, 28 May.

Fev win to set up potential Super League test

Super League's most successful coach Brian McDermott could get the chance to test his Featherstone side against top tier opposition in the sixth round after they overpowered brave Batley after the break.

Rovers only led the Bulldogs 20-10 at half-time but cut loose devastatingly to run in nine tries in total against Craig Lingard's side.

Barrow coach Paul Crarey was full of praise for Workington who "threw the kitchen sink" in vain at his Raiders side, who came though to progress to round six.

The magic of mercurial half-back Jarrod Sammut helped swing the tie the way of Barrow, after Workington had built up an 18-6 lead.

Ryan Johnston's try just before half-time reduced the arrears to six points, and Barrow ruthlessly put the game to bed in the second half with tries from Sammut, Jarrad Stack and Tee Ritson.

York were 1895 Cup finalists on the back of their cup achievement in 2021 but were beaten by Haven after a disastrous first 40 minutes at the Rec.

Connor Holliday and Ryan King scored two tries apiece to see Jonty Gorley's side into the hat, and hand the Knights a third defeat of the season.