From the section Rugby League

Crusaders bowed out of the Challenge Cup after losing at home to Championship side Sheffield Eagles.

Tom Johnson scored twice but Liam Johnson, Anthony Thackeray and Matty Chrimes' hat-trick put Sheffield in control.

Chrimes' fourth and Kris Welham, Blake Broadbent and Joel Farrell's tries saw Eagles secure a last 16 spot.

Crusaders finished with tries from Jack Holmes, Patrick Ah Van, Callum Hazzard and Gavin Rodden.