Barrow and Workington both won promotion to the Championship last season

Betfred Challenge Cup: Barrow v Workington Venue: Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium Date: Sunday, 13 March Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live on Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport & app

Barrow Raiders head coach Paul Crarey is not taking Cumbrian rivals Workington Town lightly going into Sunday's Challenge Cup fifth round tie.

Raiders have won all four games so far and only Featherstone's five from five is a better record in the Championship so far this season.

By contrast Town, who were promoted along with Barrow from League One last season, are yet to record a league win.

"It's a tough test against Workington," Crarey told the club website.

"I know Chris [Thorman, Workington head coach] will want a reaction from the performance against Sheffield [54-4 home loss], so we've got to be ready and not be complacent."

Raiders have former Hull and Toronto full-back Hakim Miloudi and ex-Workington half-back Jarrod Sammut pulling the strings in the halves, while another ex-Town player in Tee Ritson has six tries from five games already on the wing.

Town boss Thorman might have seen his side struggle to assert themselves in the second tier but there have been signs of promise.

They only lost by 16 points to leaders Featherstone, and gave Newcastle a tough game in their season opener, which was lost 20-6.

In their ranks are plenty of local talent such as ex-Millom players Hanley Dawson and Ethan Bickerdike, Seaton Rangers amateur Malik Steele and Wath Brow product Curtis Teare.

The draw for the sixth round, when 11 Super League clubs enter the competition, will take place at Elland Road on Monday, 14 March at 18:45 GMT and will be broadcast on BBC Look North and streamed on the BBC Sport website.