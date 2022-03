Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ricky Leutele's second score for Giants was a gamebreaker

Betfred Super League Huddersfield (18) 36 Tries: Trout, Yates, McGillvary, Leutele 3 Goals: Pryce 6 Castleford (0) 24 Tries: Trueman 2, Fonua, Eden Goals: O'Brien 4

Ricky Leutele's hat-trick helped Huddersfield Giants to victory and quelled Castleford Tigers' remarkable second-half fightback.

Giants led 18-0 at the break after a utterly dominant first 40 in which Owen Trout, Luke Yates and Jermaine McGillvary crossed with ease.

Jake Trueman started the Cas comeback, and the visitors went ahead when Mahe Fonua, Greg Eden and Trueman scored.

Yet it was all in vain as Leutele's 16-minute treble settled it for Giants.

Huddersfield: Lolohea; I. Senior, Leutele, Cudjoe, McGillvary; Russell, Pryce; Hill, Levi, Trout, McQueen, Roberts, Yates

Interchanges: English, Greenwood, O'Brien, Ikahihifo

Sin-bin: Levi (37), McGillvary (55)

Castleford: O'Brien; Olpherts, Fonua, Turner, Eden; McShane, Trueman; Smith, Lawler, Matagi, Blair, Sutcliffe, Westerman

Interchanges: Robb, Edwards, Hepi, Watts

Sin-bin: Trueman (28), Lawler (62)

Referee: J. Child