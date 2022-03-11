Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St Helens have now won all five of their Super League games so far this season

Betfred Super League St Helens (12) 28 Tries: Welsby, Makinson 2, Percival, Lomax Goals: Makinson 2, Dodd 2 Warrington (2) 2 Goal: Ratchford

Super League leaders St Helens maintained their 100% record as they comfortably beat Warrington Wolves.

Jack Welsby went over for Saints midway through the first half while Tommy Makinson crossed for their second try.

Makinson went over once more after the break to put them in control, with Mark Percival further extending their lead with Jonny Lomax scoring late on.

Warrington's only points of a miserable evening were confined to Stefan Ratchford's early penalty goal.

St Helens maintain their lead at the top of the Super League table thanks to their fifth win in a row this term, while Warrington lose their second game in a row after suffering defeat to Catalans last time out.

Saints were reduced to 12 players after 17 minutes when Sione Mata'utia was sent to the bin for an off-the-ball hit on George Williams.

Williams joined him in the bin seven minutes later after being penalised for offside and Saints made easy work of scoring the first try through Welsby soon after, when he ran on to Lomax's perfect grubber kick to the corner.

Lomax pounced to score his late try after Mike Cooper's offload deflected off the head of Joe Bullock, making sure of a comprehensive victory.

A fine night on the field for St Helens, in front of a near-capacity crowd, was only slightly soured by the loss of Alex Walmsley and Mata'utia to hamstring injuries.

St Helens: Welsby, Makinson, Hopoate, Percival, Simm, Lomax, Dodd, Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Mata'utia, Batchelor, Knowles.

Interchanges: Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Sironen, Paasi.

Sin-bin: Mata'utia (17).

Warrington: Ratchford, Thewlis, Mata'utia, King, Ashton, Widdop, Williams, Bullock, D Clark, Cooper, Currie, Holmes, Hughes.

Interchanges: Philbin, J Clark, Walker, Mulhern.

Sin-bin: Williams (24).

Referee: C. Kendall.