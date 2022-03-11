Liam Hood scored Wakefield's first try against Toulouse as they won their first-ever Super League meeting with the French side

Betfred Super League Wakefield (8) 18 Tries: Hood, Tanginoa, Hall Goals: Walker 3 Toulouse (6) 6 Try: Armitage Goal: Hankinson

Wakefield Trinity piled on the misery for winless Toulouse as they beat them to register their first Super League victory of the season.

Liam Hood went over from dummy half for Trinity but Guy Armitage struck back moments later in an edgy first half.

Kelepi Tanginoa put Wakefield further in front as they took control against the French side after the break.

Corey Hall crossed for Trinity's third and final try of the night to seal their first win this term.

Victory follows four straight defeats for Wakefield while Toulouse remain bottom and are winless in their first five games in Super League.

There was little between the two sides in the first half.

After Hood's opener, Armitage went over for the French side soon after, with Brad Walker's late penalty giving them a narrow two-point advantage at the break.

Hall's late try rounded off the victory for the hosts as he worked onto a Tom Johnstone offload to touch down and ensure they got some points on the board.

Wakefield Trinity boss Willie Poching told BBC Radio Leeds:

"I thought it was a nervy one tonight for various reasons. Whilst we were pretty happy with the build-up and how we came into the game, once we got going, you could just sense we were playing within ourselves.

"Conditions played a part and it wasn't conducive to expansive football and we tried to do that and we came unstuck a couple of times.

"It was tremendous how they responded. We came out with two errors in the first half in the conditions, trying to move the ball about, shows we had some skill about us and focus. To come away with it was an important part tonight."

Wakefield: Fifita, Hood, Arona, Ashurst, Pitts, Batchelor, Lino, Walker, Johnstone, Hall, Lyne, Kay, Escare.

Interchanges: Battye, Whitbread, Tanginoa, Bowes.

Toulouse: Bretherton, Pelissier, Hansen, Stefani, Dixon, Marion, Albert, Gigot, Russell, Hankinson, Armitage, Marcon, Ashall-Bott.

Interchanges: Peyroux, Puech, Sangare, Robson.

Referee: T. Grant.