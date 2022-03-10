Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jake Connor danced through twice to score in the first half as Hull FC took control

Betfred Super League Leeds (0) 8 Tries: Briscoe, Sutcliffe Hull FC (18) 31 Tries: Connor 2, Swift, Savelio, Lovodua Goals: McNamara 5 Drop goal: Connor

Jake Connor's first-half masterclass inspired Hull FC to victory at Leeds Rhinos, who have now lost four of their first five Super League games.

Connor twice dummied through to score and threw a perfect cut-out ball for Adam Swift to give Hull control.

Hull then compounded Leeds' agony when Andre Savelio crashed through, and Joe Lovodua dotted down a grubber to secure a third win of the year for their side.

Tom Briscoe's try and Liam Sutcliffe's score were late Leeds consolations.

Connor's drop-goal, though, was the last act of his own personal virtuoso display, having had plenty of focus on him since his omission from Shaun Wane's most recent England training squad.

He has responded in the most devastating fashion, shining in Hull's defeat by Castleford last weekend and then starring for Brett Hodgson's side at Headingley to set the platform for success.

The pack, led by Chris Satae, Ligi Sao and Brad Fash was undiminished - despite an Achilles injury to Joe Cator and loss of Kane Evans for parts of the game - and continually rolled the Rhinos back.

On the back of that power, Connor, Ben McNamara and stand-in half-back Lovodua profited, picking away at the defence to great effect.

Having ended their winless run at Wakefield in comprehensive fashion last week in racking up a 30-0 half-time score, Leeds were dealt a taste of their own medicine on home soil.

They had chances to get at Hull, Liam Sutcliffe twice drifting passes forward to captain for the night Ash Handley and David Fusitu'a having a try ruled out when his touchdown appeared to brush the sideline in-goal.

Some fans departed early with the scoreline blowing out, missing the late revival which gave those who remained some hope for days ahead.

Leeds: Walker; Fusitu'a, Sutcliffe, Briscoe, Handley; Austin, Sezer; Oledzki, Johnson, Prior, Gannon, Martin, Tetevano

Interchanges: Dwyer, Mellor, Donaldson, Thompson

Hull FC: Connor; Shaul, Vulikijapani, Griffin, Swift; McNamara, Lovodua; Evans, Houghton, Satae, Sao, Savelio, Brown

Interchanges: Cator, Fash, Johnstone, Bowden

Referee: Liam Moore