Morgan Escare has scored 92 tries in 169 Super League games, including one try in five games during a short loan spell at Wakefield in 2019

Wakefield Trinity have signed Morgan Escare on a two-week loan deal from fellow Super League club Salford Red Devils.

The 30-year-old former Wigan full-back previously played for the club during a loan spell during the 2019 season.

He joins after Lee Jowitt was suspended for two games for leading with the knees in a tackle against Leeds.

"I'm grateful and thankful to Salford for allowing us Morgan for the next few weeks," boss Willie Poching said.

"To be able to get someone of Morgan's experience, position and standing will be more than helpful for us going ahead."

Escare began his career with Catalans before moving to the Cherry and Whites where he helped them to victory against Warrington in the 2018 Super League Grand Final.