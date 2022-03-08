Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Anthony Murray has been in charge of North Wales Crusaders since 2014

North Wales Crusaders will be looking to create a shock when they face former winners Sheffield Eagles in the Challenge Cup on Saturday.

Sheffield caused one of the biggest upsets in the competition's history when they beat Wigan Warriors in the 1998 final.

League 1 Crusaders face similar odds against their Championship opponents at Colwyn Bay's Eirias Stadium.

"We have to have that belief," said Crusaders head coach Anthony Murray.

"We're playing against a team that are steeped in Challenge Cup history.

"They've obviously got experience of going all the way in the competition.

"It's brilliant to play against a team from a higher division and to see where we're at."

Murray added Sheffield have "held their own in the Championship for years", but they are "looking forward to the challenge".

Current Wales head coach John Kear was in charge of Sheffield Eagles when they won the Challenge Cup in 1998

"We've got a good group of young players and some good experienced players in our camp and I'm sure they will rise to that challenge and give a good account of themselves," Murray added.

Crusaders have beaten Leigh Miners Rangers, Swinton Lions and Hunslet to reach the fifth round of the Challenge Cup, and are the only third tier side left in the competition.

With the league season starting on 27 March, Murray said they are using the cup games as preparation.

"We finished last season really well and we've had a good pre-season and we're hoping to kick on again," he said.

Crusaders were forced to relocate to Colwyn Bay from their Queensway Stadium base in Wrexham for 2021 due to Covid-19 regulations.

The club, encouraged by local interest, have signed a deal to play their games at Eirias after agreeing a two-year deal with the stadium's owners Conwy council.

Colwyn Bay's Eirias Stadium is also home to Wales Rugby Union's Under-20s team

"It was important that the fans were happy with it and important that they came along and bought into it," Murray said.

"They have done massively and we can't thank them enough.

"The neutrals who have come to our games have loved the atmosphere our fans have created.

"Our crowds have grown and people are really buying into us being there and the local people enjoy us being there.

"And it's a fantastic stadium to play out of."