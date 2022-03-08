Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Brad Takairangi has played for New Zealand and the Cook Islands internationally

Hull KR have stood down Cook Islands centre Brad Takairangi until he has been sentenced for drink driving and dangerous driving.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to the charges last week and is scheduled to appear before Hull Crown Court at the end of the month.

Takairangi, who has 36 tries in 201 career games, played in Friday night's defeat by St Helens.

As it stands he will miss three games before his 31 March court date.