Hull KR prop Albert Vete has thanked Hull's citizens for their commitment to helping the people of his native Tonga rebuild after a devastating tsunami.

The eruption of an under-sea volcano in January destroyed homes and other buildings, while the covering of ash over large areas was a hazard to life.

Slowly the islands are recovering as the humanitarian operation continues, but Vete hopes more can be done.

"Lots of people reached out wanting to help," Vete, 29, told BBC Look North.

"The people here in Hull especially, I feel very grateful. Hopefully we can get some essentials sent back to Tonga to help."

Tongans around the world have made attempts to raise funds and pull together aid packages, notably from the sporting fraternity.

Vete is one such rugby league player involved, while St Helens - who have Tonga head coach Kristian Woolf and players Konrad Hurrell, Will Hopoate and Agnatius Paasi - have also formed a charity project entitled 'Ofa Atu Tonga'. external-link

Although Vete was born in New Zealand and played his rugby league career there and in Australia before moving to England, there is a strong bond to the Pacific islands from which his family descends.

"I've been to those places that were damaged, walked down those streets," he said.

"Just seeing all the photos and videos of the damaged beaches, houses and churches, I was blown away by what had happened.

"Hearing the news on the other side of the world was pretty hard to take in as I've still got a lot of family in Tonga."

Contact with loved ones has been improved of late after internet connectivity was finally restored to Tonga, while shipments of essential items such as food, water and medicine continue to arrive on their shores.

What cannot be replaced in the short-term is the source of income for many families like Vete's, who relied on the soil of the land, which was covered by the blanket of ash.

"A lot of my family grow their crops and sell it at the market," added Vete.

"But obviously with that being damaged it was a big struggle. It's left a massive clean-up and a massive rebuild. It's not just my family I feel for, it's everybody."