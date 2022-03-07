Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Women's Challenge Cup

The opening game of St Helens' defence of the Women's Challenge Cup will be streamed live on BBC Sport.

Saints, who beat York City Knights in the 2021 final, visit Barrow Raiders Ladies in the revamped event's group-stage opener on Saturday.

The game, which kicks off at 14:00 GMT, will be shown live on both BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

The 2022 competition features a group stage, with four pools of four teams, for the first time in its history.

Saints' trip to Barrow begins a domestic season that ends with England hosting the Women's World Cup this autumn, running alongside the equivalent men's competition.

"Women's Rugby League comes back stronger than ever in 2022 - and this announcement of live coverage on BBC Sport of St Helens launching their defence of the Challenge Cup at Barrow is a great start," said Rugby Football League's head of growth Thomas Brindle.

Challenge Cup group games will be played throughout March and April, with the final, also live on the BBC, being held at Elland Road on Saturday, 7 May.

Betfred Women's Challenge Cup opening fixtures

Saturday, 12 March

Group A: Barrow Raiders v St Helens

Sunday, 13 March

Group A: British Army v Warrington Wolves

Group B: Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos; Leigh Miners Rangers v Hull FC

Group C: Bradford Bulls v Wigan Warriors; Dewsbury Moor v York City Knights

Group D: Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity; Oulton Raidettes v Featherstone Rovers

The top two teams from each group progress to the quarter-finals on the weekend of 9-10 April.