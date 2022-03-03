Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sam Burgess switched to union for a spell and played for Bath

Ex-England captain Sam Burgess has been fined and suspended by Australia's National Rugby League for drug use and threatening behaviour.

The punishment is for actions Burgess took as a South Sydney Rabbitohs player and coach.

Burgess, who retired in 2019 due to a shoulder injury, has been fined £16,500 and suspended for 12 weeks from any official club duty.

"The punishment is grossly unfair," Burgess said on Instagram.

"My lawyers have made me aware of my appeal rights. However, I wish to move on with my life for matters I believe have been dealt with in the courts, judiciary and publicly."

The NRL said the 33-year-old had "breached its code of conduct by taking illicit drugs in 2018, threatening another rugby league player in 2018 and breaching NSW law in February 2021 by driving a motor vehicle with traces of an illicit drug in his system".

Burgess had stepped back from club duties in 2020 during investigations. The NRL have decided the stand down time can be counted towards his suspension, meaning he can resume duties if he wants.

His club have been fined £11,000 for failing to promptly advise the NRL Integrity Unit of an allegation made against him.

"The Rabbitohs wish to reiterate that there is no place in our society for violence, harassment or abuse against women," the club wrote in a statement.

"The club also takes issues of drug use very seriously and has established policies and procedures in place around the use of drugs.

"The club works closely with the playing group to support their wellbeing and educate them about drug use, and also works closely with Sport Integrity Australia and the NRL who administer testing of the players."

Police decided not to take action against Burgess in 2021 after accusations of domestic abuse by his ex-wife Phoebe.

He was found guilty of intimidating his father-in-law and was placed on a two-year good behaviour bond, although he appealed and overturned the ruling.