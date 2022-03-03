Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rob Butler is a former England Knights international

The Rugby Football League is investigating an allegation of homophobic abuse brought by Warrington forward Rob Butler in a recent reserve team game against Huddersfield.

Prop Butler, 23, reported an incident to the referee in the 19th minute of the Wire's 22-18 defeat by the Giants on Saturday, 26 February.

The identity of the other player involved is not known.

Butler signed for Wolves from London Broncos in November 2020.

He alleges that homophobic language was used towards him after Huddersfield were awarded a penalty following a high tackle he made.

The RFL's match review panel notes stated the referee said Butler "did not specify who it was or what words had been used however [he] wanted to make an allegation".

The referee added he "did not hear any homophobic language used so placed the incident on report".

BBC Sport has approached Huddersfield Giants for a response.