Christiaan Roets won a Wales Rugby League record 45 caps over three different international sides

Wales' most-capped player Christiaan Roets has been appointed as national men's team manager for this autumn's Rugby League World Cup.

The former Wales centre replaces Bob Wilson, who has stepped down after eight years in the role.

Roets, 41, won 24 senior caps, along with 12 for Wales Students and nine for Wales Dragonhearts.

"I'm delighted to have been asked to fill the role as the Wales men's team manager," said Roets.

"I have relished every minute of my time with Wales and am very privileged to have spent so much time with the team as a player.

"Unfortunately it's impossible to stay a player forever, and before you know it your time is up.

"When I retired in 2017, I was ready for a bit of a break from the game and for other priorities in my life to take precedence, but I continued to miss rugby league and honestly did hope that one day I may eventually be involved with Wales Rugby League again in some way or form.

"Never did I expect for it to be as team manager of the men's senior team and also so soon."

During his professional career Roets played for South Wales Scorpions and North Wales Crusaders. He played in two World Cups and collected three European Cup winners' medals.

The five-week Rugby League World Cup competition was originally scheduled for 2021 but was postponed following team withdrawals due to Covid-19 concerns.

It will now take place in England between Saturday, 15 October and Sunday, 19 November 2022, with Wales in Group D along with the Cook Islands, Papua New Guinea and Tonga.

Wales head coach John Kear welcomed Roets' appointment.

"Christiaan was a very valuable member of our playing squad and always conducted himself in an impeccable manner," said Kear.

"This manner, along with a known attention to detail, makes Christiaan an ideal replacement for our former team manager Bob Wilson.

"I'd like to put on record my gratitude to Bob who consistently made my job easier in that he looked after all off-field arrangements and left me to coach."