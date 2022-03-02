Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

The Rugby Football League (RFL) and Super League split into separate bodies in 2018

The Rugby Football League (RFL) and Super League will recommend clubs vote to realign the two bodies at a meeting later in March.

They separated in 2018 with the aim of increasing the value of Super League coverage to broadcasters.

The new proposal aims to reshape the sport's commercial and governance model to "maximise future opportunities".

The announcement comes just over a year after former Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone resigned.

Elstone was appointed in June 2018 and was tasked with pushing Super League away from the RFL to a more autonomous position, attracting new investment and negotiating television rights.

However, the former Everton chief executive stepped down before the start of the 2021 season after clubs rejected a private equity offer which was worth a reported £60m.

"Like all sports, rugby league has faced unprecedented challenges over the last two years as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic," Ken Davy and Simon Johnson, the respective chairs of Super League and the RFL, said in a joint statement.

"This has concentrated our minds on the opportunities ahead for rugby league and led to detailed negotiations over recent months with the objective of ensuring the sport re-emerges to a brighter and more sustainable future.

"We are convinced that this recommendation, with the introduction of a new company and a clear distinction from the governance responsibilities of the RFL, is the right model for our sport."

The pair also said that, should the proposal be passed at the meeting on 22 March, it would lead to an "embedded split" of the profits between the leagues and the RFL.

The newly-formed company would have five members on its board, with two directors appointed by the RFL, two by Super League and one jointly-appointed chair, all of which would be "independent from club ties".