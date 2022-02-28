Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Bureta Faraimo (left) caught Hull KR full-back Will Dagger after he chased a high kick

Castleford Tigers winger Bureta Faraimo has been banned for two weeks following a high tackle on Hull KR's Will Dagger in Thursday's Super League defeat.

The disciplinary panel charged the USA international with a Grade B offence, but with a 'reckless' caveat taken into consideration as per guidelines.

Team-mate Liam Watts has received a one-game ban for a Grade A 'careless' tackle offence from the same game.

Watts, 31, was sin-binned for his challenge on Rovers half Mikey Lewis.

Catalans Dragons hooker Michael McIlorum was also handed a one-match suspension for his attempt to halt Leeds Rhinos' Blake Austin.

Two players were penalised for late hits on a passing player, with St Helens back-rower Curtis Sironen given a Grade B charge and one-game ban.

Salford's Dan Sarginson received a Grade A citing carrying the same punishment, while Red Devils team-mate Ryan Brierley has been charged with Grade B dangerous contact with a one-match suspension, after a challenge deemed to have "led with the feet" in Saturday's defeat at Hull FC.

Players and clubs can still contest the charges and take the case to an independent regulatory tribunal.