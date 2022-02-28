Jordan Lane: Hull FC back-rower signs three-year contract extension
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Hull FC back-rower Jordan Lane has signed a three-year contract extension.
The 24-year-old has made 78 appearances for the Black and Whites since making his debut in 2018.
"Tying down my long-term future with the club is something I'm really pleased to do," he told the club website.
"My confidence has improved massively over the last couple of years, having been a regular name on the team sheet every week."