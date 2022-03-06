Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Greg Eden's hat-trick got him off the mark for the season as he helped Castleford to victory against Hull FC in his 150th Super League appearance

Betfred Super League Castleford (18) 33 Tries: Smith, Eden 3, Blair, O'Brien Goals: O'Brien 4 Drop-goal: O'Brien Hull FC (12) 26 Tries: Houghton, Griffin, Swift, Wynne, Shaul Goals: McNamara 3

Greg Eden scored a hat-trick as Castleford weathered a second-half fightback by Hull FC to register their first Super League win of the season.

Daniel Smith sent Cas in front but Danny Houghton got Hull off the mark before Eden crossed for his first try.

Cheyse Blair and Josh Griffin exchanged tries, before Gareth O'Brien added Cas' fourth and Eden scored his second.

Hull's Adam Swift and Connor Wynne went over before Eden got his third and Jamie Shaul set up a tense finish.

The victory moves Castleford up to ninth, with Hull remaining in sixth.

Cas enjoyed the perfect start when Hull knocked on from the kick-off which led to Smith crossing over.

Just before the break Griffin mirrored the opener for Cas, pouncing to score their second try after Derrell Olpherts spilled the ball from the restart.

Eden crossed for his first try of the season but did not stop there, adding two more to his tally to delight the home fans among the bumper 10,000 crowd in attendance.

Swift and Wynne's intervention set up a close encounter as time ticked down, but Ben McNamara's wayward kicking ensured Cas still led.

Although Shaul then went over in the corner to cut the gap to six points, O'Brien's late drop-goal added some comfort for the home side as they got off the mark for the season.

Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford told BBC Radio Leeds:

"I'm really pleased. These first three weeks are about building and getting better but winning is what you play for.

"We trained with a smile on our face and there was a bounce in what they did and the performance epitomised that today.

"We never quite got away from them until Gaz's drop-goal but we kept battling and working. We had to be smart with the ball and play some footy which was pleasing to see."

Hull FC boss Brett Hodgson told BBC Radio Humberside:

"We were beaten to the punch on many occasions. Ball to the ground, offloading and not being tight enough in our defensive structure in order to stop that part of their game.

"We knew they would throw it around, we knew they would ask plenty of questions.

"But we just weren't willing to do what was required earlier in the game to nullify that."

Castleford: O'Brien, Eden, Turner, Fonua, Olpherts, Trueman, McShane, Westerman, Sutcliffe, Blair, Smith, Lawler, Matagi.

Interchanges: Hepi, Hall, Robb, Martin.

Hull FC: Connor, Shaul, Wynne, Griffin, Swift, Reynolds, McNamara, Satae, Houghton, Sao, Lane, Savelio, Fash.

Interchanges: Lovadua, Evans, Brown, Johnstone.

Referee: R. Hicks.