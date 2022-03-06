Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Greg Eden's hat-trick got him off the mark for the season as he helped Castleford to victory against Hull FC in his 150th Super League appearance

Betfred Super League Castleford (18) 33 Tries: Smith, Eden 3, Blair, O'Brien Goals: O'Brien 4 Drop-goal: O'Brien Hull FC (12) 26 Tries: Houghton, Griffin, Swift, Wynne, Shaul Goals: McNamara 3

Castleford Tigers weathered a valiant second-half comeback from Hull FC to register their first Super League win of the season.

Daniel Smith sent Cas in front but Danny Houghton to get Hull off the mark before Eden got his first try.

Cheyse Blair and Josh Griffin exchanged tries with Gareth O'Brien adding Cas' fourth, with Eden scoring his second.

Adam Swift and Connor Wynne pulled Hull back before Eden added his third, but Jamie Shaul's score set up a tense end.

The victory moves Castleford up to ninth in the Super League table as they recorded their first victory of the campaign, with Hull remaining in sixth.

Cas enjoyed the perfect start to the match as they went in soon after the start, when Hull knocked on from the kick-off which led to Smith crossing over.

Just before the break, Griffin mirrored that opening try for Cas after pouncing to score their second try after Derrell Olpherts spilled the ball from the restart.

Eden crossed for his first try of the season but did not stop there, adding two more to his tally to delight the home fans amongst the bumper 10,000 crowd in attendance.

Swift and Wynne's intervention had set up a close encounter as time ticked down, but Ben McNamara's wayward kicking ensured Cas still led.

O'Brien's late drop-goal added some comfort for the home side as they got off the mark for the season.

Castleford: O'Brien, Eden, Turner, Fonua, Olpherts, Trueman, McShane, Westerman, Sutcliffe, Blair, Smith, Lawler, Matagi.

Interchanges: Hepi, Hall, Robb, Martin.

Hull FC: Connor, Shaul, Wynne, Griffin, Swift, Reynolds, McNamara, Satae, Houghton, Sao, Lane, Savelio, Fash.

Interchanges: Lovadua, Evans, Brown, Johnstone.

Referee: R. Hicks.