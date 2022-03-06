Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ian Watson led Salford Red Devils to the Super League Grand Final and Challenge Cup final prior to joining Huddersfield Giants from 2021

Betfred Super League Huddersfield (14) 34 Tries: Pryce, McQueen, Senior 2, Hill, McGillvary Goals: Pryce 5 Salford (2) 2 Goal: Sneyd

Huddersfield Giants ran in six tries to pull off a thumping win over Salford Red Devils in Super League.

Will Pryce converted his own try to put the Giants ahead after Marc Sneyd's early penalty while Chris McQueen and Innes Senior added to their lead.

Chris Hill extended their advantage to 22 points with Jermaine McGillvary adding a further try soon after.

Senior added a second as Ian Watson's side coasted to a comfortable win against his former club.

The result moves Huddersfield up to third in Super League, two points behind second-placed Wigan and leaders St Helens, with Salford seventh.

It was an afternoon to remember for the Giants, whose last home win against the Red Devils prior to Sunday's victory came in August 2013.

Salford had Ryan Lannon sent to the bin just before the break and Huddersfield immediately took advantage with Pryce adding two points from the penalty goal attempt that followed.

Hill continued a fine afternoon for the Giants as he registered his first try for the club since joining from Warrington in the close season, when he went over on the hour mark.

Senior then scored his second of the match to continue a fine display for the Giants, as they confined Salford to a try-less 80 minutes.

Huddersfield: Hill, O'Brien, Trout, Roberts, McQueen, Yates, Russell, Pryce, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Leutele, Senior, Lolohea.

Interchanges: Golding, Wilson, English, Ikahihifo.

Salford: Brierley, Burgess, Costello, Cross, Sio, Croft, Sneyd, Burke, Ackers, Vuniyayawa, Lannon, Wright, Taylor.

Interchanges: Addy, Atkin, Ormondroyd, Akauola.

Referee: T. Grant.