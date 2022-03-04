Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Steve McNamara led Catalans Dragons to the League Leaders' Shield and Super League Grand Final last season

Betfred Super League Warrington (6) 18 Tries: Ashton, Charnley 2 Goals: Ratchford 3 Catalans (6) 24 Tries: Whitley, Romano, Pearce, Goudemand Goals: Drinkwater 4

Catalans Dragons weathered a late storm to end Warrington's 100% start to the season and earn a first away win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium for 11 years.

The visitors edged ahead courtesy of Matt Whitley's drive but Matty Ashton ran in as the Wire hit back.

Arthur Romano crossed over to put Catalans back in front while Mitchell Pearce ran in their third soon after.

Mickael Goudemand touched down for the Dragons' fourth try before Josh Charnley set up a tense finale.

Daryl Powell's Warrington had won three from three coming into the fixture, but Catalans' fine performance ensured they picked up a first away win against the Wire since their 22-20 victory in April 2011.

Catalans lost Fouad Yaha to a hamstring injury in the warm-up, leading to Romain Franco replacing him on the wing just moments before kick-off.

After Whitley and Ashton exchanged tries, Romano silenced the Halliwell Jones Stadium as he spun and crossed over for Catalans' second score on his return from a serious knee injury.

Pearce, an off-season signing from NRL side Newcastle Knights, scored his first try for the Dragons when he pounced to cross over on 55 minutes.

Les Dracs had looked home and dry when Goudemand put them 24-6 up but both sides finished with 12 men after the Wire's Matt Davis and Catalans' Whitley were sent to the sin-bin, leading to a slapdash finish.

Charnley's pair of tries, bringing his total up to eight for the season, brought them to within six points in the final minute but Catalans held on.

Warrington: Ratchford, Charnley, Mata'utia, King, Ashton, Widdop, Williams, Bullock, Walker, Cooper, Currie, Holmes, Hughes.

Interchanges: Clark, Philbin, Davis, Mulhern.

Sin-bin: Davis (71)

Catalans: May, Davies, Romano, Langi, Franco, Pearce, Drinkwater, Garcia, Jullien, Whitley, McMeeken, Da Costa, Dezaria.

Interchanges: Seguier, Goudemand, Rouge, Kasiano.

Sin-bin: Whitley (75)

Referee: L. Moore.