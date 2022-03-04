Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tommy Makinson surpassed 150 tries for St Helens after scoring a hat-trick of tries against Hull KR

Betfred Super League Hull KR (4) 8 Tries: Hall, Halton St Helens (24) 42 Tries: Mata'utia 2, Makinson 3, Dodd 2, Walmsley Goals: Makinson 5

Tommy Makinson scored a hat-trick as St Helens maintained their 100% start to the season with a comfortable eight-try win over Hull KR.

Jonny Lomax teed up Sione Mata'utia to send Saints ahead before Ryan Hall hit back following Lachlan Coote's pass.

Makinson and Lewis Dodd extended the visitors' lead before the break with Mata'utia later scoring again.

Alex Walmsley crossed after Makinson's second, with Frankie Halton running a consolation in before Makinson's third.

More to follow.

Hull KR: Coote, Wood, Takairangi, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Lewis, Abdull, Vete, Parcell, King, Hadley, Halton, Storton.

Interchanges: Litten, Sims, Minchella, Dagger.

Sin-bin: Litten (51)

St Helens: Welsby, Hopoate, Hurrell, Percival, Makinson, Lomax, Dodd, Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Mata'utia, Batchelor, Knowles.

Interchanges: Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Paasi, Amor.

Sin-bin: Hurrell (17)

Referee: J. Child.