Super League: Hull KR 8-42 St Helens - Makinson hat-trick as Saints maintain 100% start
From the section Rugby League
|Betfred Super League
|Hull KR (4) 8
|Tries: Hall, Halton
|St Helens (24) 42
|Tries: Mata'utia 2, Makinson 3, Dodd 2, Walmsley Goals: Makinson 5
Tommy Makinson scored a hat-trick as St Helens maintained their 100% start to the season with a comfortable eight-try win over Hull KR.
Jonny Lomax teed up Sione Mata'utia to send Saints ahead before Ryan Hall hit back following Lachlan Coote's pass.
Makinson and Lewis Dodd extended the visitors' lead before the break with Mata'utia later scoring again.
Alex Walmsley crossed after Makinson's second, with Frankie Halton running a consolation in before Makinson's third.
More to follow.
Hull KR: Coote, Wood, Takairangi, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Lewis, Abdull, Vete, Parcell, King, Hadley, Halton, Storton.
Interchanges: Litten, Sims, Minchella, Dagger.
Sin-bin: Litten (51)
St Helens: Welsby, Hopoate, Hurrell, Percival, Makinson, Lomax, Dodd, Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Mata'utia, Batchelor, Knowles.
Interchanges: Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Paasi, Amor.
Sin-bin: Hurrell (17)
Referee: J. Child.