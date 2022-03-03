Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ash Handley scored a hat-trick for Leeds as Wakefield were overpowered

Betfred Super League Wakefield (0) 18 Tries: Ashurst, Jowitt, Johnstone Goals: Jowitt 3 Leeds (30) 34 Tries: Fusitu'a, Gannon, Newman, Handley 3 Goals: Martin 5

Leeds Rhinos ended their losing run in Super League with victory over Wakefield Trinity, with Ash Handley scoring a hat-trick.

The Rhinos cut loose in the first-half with David Fusitu'a, Morgan Gannon, Harry Newman and Handley all crossing to leave Trinity all but beaten.

Handley completed his treble after the break to keep Trinity at arm's length.

However, tries from Matty Ashurst, Max Jowitt and Tom Johnstone showed Trinity's heart, albeit in vain.

More to follow.

Wakefield: Walker; Murphy, Pitts, Batchelor, Johnstone; Miller, Lino; Whitbread, Bowes, Arona, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Crowther

Interchanges: Battye, Fifita, Aydin, Kay

Leeds: Walker; Fusitu'a, Newman, Sutcliffe, Handley; Austin, Sezer; Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Gannon, Martin, Tetevano

Interchanges: Dwyer, Smith, Thompson, Briscoe