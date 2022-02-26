Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jason Clark scored one of Warrington's six tries in Toulouse

Betfred Super League Toulouse (2) 18 Tries: Ashall-Bott, Navarrete, Stefani Goals: Hankinson 3 Warrington (16) 32 Tries: King 2, Charnley 2, Williams, Clark Goals: Ratchford 4

Super League newcomers Toulouse suffered a third straight loss but were boosted by their second-half showing as they lost by 14 points to Warrington.

Toby King and Josh Charnley each scored two Wire tries and George Williams and Jason Clark crossed too.

But, after trailing 16-2 at the break, the promoted French side rallied.

Olly Ashall-Bott, Romain Navarrete and Maxime Stefani all went over after the break to help Toulouse score three tries for the second home game running.

Warrington's victory matches champions St Helens and Wigan as the only other two teams to have won all of their opening three fixtures.

