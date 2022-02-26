Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Cam Scott got his two Hull tries in the space of six second-half minutes

Betfred Super League Hull FC (20) 48 Tries: Scott 2, Lane 2, McIntosh, Lovadua, Connor, Reynolds, Satae Goals: McIntosh 4, Connor 2 Salford (6) 16 Tries: Lafai 2, Sio Goals: Sneyd 2

Rampant Hull ruined Marc Sneyd's return to the KC Stadium as they dished out a Super League thrashing to Salford.

Cam Scott scored two of the Black and Whites' four first-half tries and Jordan Lane then matched him with a second-half double.

Darnell McIntosh, Joe Lovadua, Jake Connor, Josh Reynolds and Chris Satae all crossed too as Hull racked up Super League's highest score of the season.

All Salford could offer were two tries for Tim Lafai and one for Ken Sio.

Former Hull half-back Sneyd was making his first return to the KC Stadium following his move back to Salford in November after seven years' prolific Hull service.

But it all started to go wrong with three tries in the space of 10 minutes, the first two down the right for winger McIntosh and centre Scott, who quickly claimed a second.

Lafai got Salford on the scoreboard at least when Sneyd floated a beautiful cross-field kick, and the centre got on the end of it to score.

Sneyd added the extras to briefly give his side hope, but second-row forward Lovadua added a fourth first-half try - and Hull simply carried on where they had left off after the break.

More to follow.

Hull: Connor; Swift, Scott, Griffin, McIntosh; Reynolds, McNamara; Sao, Houghton, Satae, Lovodua, Lane, Fash.

Interchange: Bowden, Brown, Johnstone, Shaul.

Salford: Brierley; Sio, Sarginson, Lafai, Burgess; Croft, Sneyd; Vuniyayawa, Ackers, Burke, Wright, Greenwood, Taylor.

Interchange: Cross, Akauola, Addy, Gerrard.

Referee: Rob Hicks.